POTSDAM — A season of uncertainty now has some hope on the horizon, as Clarkson University women’s hockey coach Matt Desrosiers announced that the Lady Golden Knights will host the Quinnipiac Bobcats for a two-game set on Nov. 28-29.
These non-league games will face-off the COVID shorten season for both teams. Game times are slated for 3 p.m. each day. In accordance with the state and University safety plan, no spectators will be allowed in Cheel. Games will be broadcast on ESPN +.
The Golden Knights are then scheduled to travel to Hamden, CT for a two game series at Quinnipiac Dec. 4 and 5.
