ITHACA - Two of the top women’s hockey teams in the nation battled back-and-forth in Ithaca on Friday evening with the seventh-ranked Clarkson coming from behind to tie No. 4 Cornell 1-1 at Lynah Rink.
The Golden Knights, who stand at 18-4-5 overall and 9-3-3 in ECAC Hockey, will take on Colgate in Hamilton this afternoon at 3 p.m. to close out the weekend road trip in Central NY.
Clarkson, which has put a pair of blemishes on Cornell’s 18-1-3 record, with a pair of ties, trailed for most of the contest on the Big Red’s home ice.
Cornell scored its lone goal midway through the first period when a shot by Finley Frechette from the right circle found its way through traffic in front at 12:37.
The game remained that way until early in the third period when the nation’s top offensive threat went to work. ECAC Hockey Player of the Week, junior Elizabeth Giguere, skated down the right wing and sent a pass out in front where classmate, defenseman Avery Mitchell, who was crashing the net, knocked in her second goal of the season to make it a 1-1 game just 69 seconds into the period. Freshman Brooke McQuigge (Bowmanville, ONT) also assisted.
The Big Red, benefiting from four power plays, outshot the Green and Gold 35-22.
Sophomore Marie-Pier Coulombe (Carignan, QUE), who has emerged as one of the top goaltenders in the country, posted 35 saves, including 25 through the first 40 minutes. Coulombe also came up big in the 1-1 tie against Cornell at Cheel Arena on November 9 with 28 stops.
POTSDAM EDGES BUFFALO
The SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team (9-9-1, 7-6-1 NEWHL) never trailed in a 3-2 win at Buffalo State (3-15, 1-10) on Friday night.
Senior assistant captain Lucy Condon (Waterloo, ONT) and senior forward Miranda Kolb (Watertown) each recorded a goal and an assist and sophomore forward Stephanie Dunlap (Bath, MI) netted the game-winner. Senior captain Alexa Pfeiffer (Sylvania, OH) made 28 saves for her 25th career victory.
Potsdam was unable to capitalize on two power plays in the tightly contested first period. The Bears edged the Bengals 11-10 in shots and Pfeiffer and Buffalo State goalie Bri Gawronski were perfect between the pipes in a scoreless 20 minutes.
Potsdam struck quickly in the second. Condon made it a 1-0 contest at 1:21 with assists from junior forward Natalie Wasielewski (Carnegie, PA) and Kolb. Kolb doubled the lead with another even-strength marker at 6:36. Senior assistant captain Delphine Léonard (Anjou, QUE) and Condon recorded the assists. The Bears then took two overlapping penalties and Buffalo State went on a 5-on-3 power play at 7:47. They killed off the first one, but Cheyenne Matson scored at 9:30 to cut the lead in half. The Bengals outshot Potsdam 10-8 in the middle stanza, but the Bears held on to the one-goal lead at the second intermission.
Potsdam made the most of its fifth power play midway through the third period. Dunlap scored an unassisted marker on the man advantage at 10:19. The momentum was short lived as Tristin Stetson answered just 1:08 later to get the Bengals within 3-2. The Bears created several chances on their sixth and final power play, but couldn’t add to the lead. With 1:44 left, Buffalo State pulled Gawronski for an extra attacker, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Gawronski finished with 23 saves.
The Bears head to Oswego State today for a 3 p.m. contest.
