POTSDAM – On the wrong side of a 7-1 run midway through the second half, the Clarkson University women’s lacrosse team dropped an 11-9 decision to 18th-ranked Brockport on Wednesday afternoon at Hantz Field.
The Golden Knights saw their mark get evened at 2-2 while Brockport moved to 2-1. Clarkson is scheduled to begin Liberty League play on Saturday when it hosts University of Rochester.
Brockport leaned heavily on grad student Heather Conklin down the stretch. Conklin scored a player-up goal at 17:58 to begin the streak and produced five goals and one assist in the Golden Eagles late run.
At the start of the game, the two teams traded goals for the first half, with a few goals coming in quick response to the other team’s. Brockport never trailed in the opening 30 minutes, but it also never held more than a one-goal advantage, as Clarkson’s Aubrey Borgesi accounted for all four goals in the first half for the Knights, including a player-up score with just 39 seconds to go in the half.
At the start of the second, it appeared as if Clarkson might come away with a win, as Kyrsten Stone scored at 25:19 to give the Knights their first lead, and Abby Collins (22:28) and Katie Sergeant (20:57) followed to put the Green and Gold up by three. Brockport began to take control on draws and limited Clarkson’s chances on offense, chipping away at the deficit and tying the game at 15:08 on three straight goals from Conklin. Four minutes later Brockport reclaimed the lead, only to see Sergeant tie the game up at 8-8 for the Knights. Conklin scored twice in the next three minutes and then found a teammate with an assist at 5:26 to make the score 11-8. Clarkson had one last sign late when Abby Collins scored with 10 seconds remaining, but not enough time remained for a comeback.
Borgesi led the Knights in scoring with four points, while Sydney Roderick (two assists), Sergeant (two goals) and Abby Collins (two goals) each added a pair of points. Stephanie Scaia caused three turnovers and Sergeant also added three draws.
For Brockport, Conklin had seven points on six goals and an assist and Natalie Strough chipped in three goals. Conklin also won seven draws.
Emily Fischer made nine stops for the Knights and Morgan Elmer denied 13 shots for Brockport. Clarkson finished with a 33-25 edge in shots (22-20 in shots on goal) while Brockport won 14 of the 21 draws and had a 15-11 edge in groundballs.
POTSDAM SOFTBALL DROPS PAIR
North Park University (Ill.) defeated the SUNY Potsdam softball team 9-4 and Skidmore College (4-2) downed the Bears 11-3 on Wednesday in Mineola, Florida.
The Vikings jumped out to a 7-0 lead on three runs in the first inning and four more in the third. Back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the fourth got Potsdam within 7-2. Freshman pitcher Amanda Kiser (Endicot) knocked in senior right fielder Abby Hodgdon (Hammond) and junior third baseman Sydney Miller (Hoosick Falls) followed to bring in sophomore pinch runner Faith Ocampo (Bronx).
Hodgdon singled in senior designated player Megan Fish (Getzville,) in the bottom of the fifth and Kiser drove in sophomore second baseman Vanessa Brandt (Saugerties) to close the gap to 7-4. However, North Park answered with two in the top of the seventh to close out the 9-4 win.
Hodgdon was 2-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Kiser was 2-3 with two RBI. Brandt was 1-3 with a run and junior second baseman Morgan Brown (Duvall, WA) and Miller were each 1-3.
Kiser (0-1) allowed six runs, five earned, on five hits and a walk over the first 2.1 innings. Fish allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk, while striking out two. Rachael Feazelle allowed just a hit over the first three innings for the Vikings. Joslyn Nelson (1-0) earned the win in relief despite allowing four runs on six hits over 2.0 innings. Hayley Jackson got the save with two hitless innings and a strikeout.
Skidmore scored three runs in three of the first four innings and led 10-1 heading into the top of the fifth. Miller scored Potsdam’s first run on an error after Hodgdon doubled her to third. In the top of the fifth, senior center fielder Lucy Condon (Waterloo, ONT) hit a two-run homer over the center field fence, scoring freshman shortstop Madison Gerber (Buffalo) and made it 10-3. Skidmore added another run in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the eight-run victory.
Condon was 1-3 with a run and two RBI. Brandt was 1-1. Junior left fielder Kayla Palmer (Chester) was 1-2, as was Gerber with a run scored. Brown and Brandt were each 1-1.
Freshman pitcher Makiah Ramsdell (Winthrop) (0-3) allowed seven runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks, while striking out three in the first three innings. Freshman Diana Kilgallen (Bronx) allowed four runs on six hits over the last 2.1 innings. Emily Popp allowed a run on a hit and struck out four in the first 2.1 innings. Hannah Davis (2-0) earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits in 2.2 innings. Lindsey Raimondi allowed a hit and struck out two in the final inning.
The Bears face Penn State-Hazelton today at 12:45 p.m. and Wentworth at 3 p.m.
