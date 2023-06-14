OGDENSBURG — Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center have submitted a strategic plan to the New York State Department of Health.
The plan calls for creating a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital with a 10-bed observation unit and a 10-bed inpatient psychiatric unit that Carthage Area Hospital will administer.
In a Facebook post issued late Tuesday, the hospital wrote, “applying for the Critical Access Designation, like our healthcare partners in Carthage have had in place since 2014, allows us to right-size our care, better serve our patients and achieve a greater level of long-term financial security.”
According to the Facebook post, part of the strategic plan calls for the transformation of Claxton-Hepburn into a behavioral health hospital with 40 beds of inpatient mental health services that includes a 28-bed adult unit and 12 beds for children and adolescents.
“These changes are necessary to ensure we can continue to provide the type of care St. Lawrence County residents have come to rely on,” the post said.
