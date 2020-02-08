LAKE PLACID - An undefeated Salmon River team didn’t intimidate Clinton Central in the semifinals of the NYSPHSAA Regional Girls Hockey Championship on Saturday at historic Herb Brooks Arena.
“We played against them at their place back in December and got a tie so we knew coming in what we were going to be up against. We also knew we could be competive,” said coach Nicole Ruddy after the Section 3 champion Lady Warriors (12-2-3) earned the chance to play for their first state title in only the fifth-year of their existence with a 1-0 win over the Section 10 champion Lady Shamrocks.
“Salmon River is a good team but our girls worked hard the whole game and I thought we dominated in terms of opportunities. We did get a little sloppy with our coverage a couple of times, especially in the third period, and that’s something we’ll have to clean up for the next game,” she added.
The next game will be for the state title tonight at 6 p.m. back at Herb Brooks Arena against defending champion Williamsville of Section 6, which overpowered Section 7 champion Plattsburgh High 7-0 in the second semifinal Saturday evening.
After a scoreless first period where Clinton got off six shots before finally surrendering the first and only one produced by Salmon River in the closing minute, the Lady Warriors fashioned the eventual game-winner at 4:45 of the second when a shot from just inside the blueline at the middle of the ice from freshman Drew Kopek was deflected into the back of the net from the left slot by sophomore Abby Kurdziolek.
The Lady Shamrocks began finding their stride in the second period but were outshot 8-5 and only managed three more in the third where they were slowed by a pair of penalties and came up short on their second power play in the closing minutes.
“This ice surface is really big and I thought the puck was bouncy and we didn’t get the puck to bounce our way when we needed,” said coach Kara Newtown after her squad suffered its first and only loss of the season. “Our girls have a lot to be proud of. We’ve had a phenomenal season and one loss doesn’t change that.”
Senior Hailey Millington, who came into the game allowing just one goal per game, stopped the nine shots she faced working the crease for the shutout while senior Carli Cartier posted 18 saves in the final game of a standout five-year career between the pipes for the Lady Shamrocks, who finished at 20-1-2.
