MALONE — Following a series of violent incidents occurring in local correctional facilities, the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association proposed to the state Legislature to repeal the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT) and address the significant rise in prison violence.
“We’ve been warning the State for years that the implementation of HALT would do nothing to better the lives of individuals who reside in prisons and would only make our facilities more dangerous. We pleaded with the Legislature to pass our prison violence study legislation before implementing HALT, and those cries fell on deaf ears,” NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said in a prepared statement. “In the two weeks since HALT’s full implementation, attacks have significantly increased and now this year is on track to be the most violent in our prisons in New York State history. The individuals who created this poorly thought-out legislation need to make immediate modifications to the HALT Act to address this rise in violence they so carelessly caused.”
According to nysenate.gov, this bill, sponsored by Senator Julia Salazar who is Chair of the Senate Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Correction, has enacted the following guidelines: limiting the use of segregated confinement for all incarcerated persons to 15 days; implementing alternative rehabilitative measures, including the creation of Residential Rehabilitation Units (RRU); expanding the definition of segregated confinement; and eliminating the use of segregated confinement for vulnerable incarcerated populations.
“It is no secret that the use of solitary confinement is inhumane, unethical, and constitutes torture under international law if it extends more than fifteen days. It must be discontinued immediately. The passage of HALT in the Senate brings us one step closer to bringing justice to all those who have lost loved ones to the wrongful use of solitary, and the New Yorkers who have been victims of this state-sanctioned torture,” Salazar said in a prepared statement regarding HALT. “This monumental achievement wouldn’t be possible without the efforts led by survivors of solitary and their family members, and I am thankful for their tireless advocacy. As the lead sponsor of this bill I am grateful for the support of the leadership in bringing this bill to the floor, as we seek to create more humane and effective alternatives to harmful incarceration across our state.”
In released information from the union, there had been numerous incidents across NYS resulting in multiple officers sustaining injuries and being hospitalized following attacks from inmates.
The Union said that at the current pace of these occurrences, and according to numbers reported by the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision, by year’s end, both inmate-on-staff assaults and inmate-on-inmate assaults will surpass their respective single year records.
“The numbers support what we’ve been saying for years. Any reduction in disciplinary penalties within our facilities only leads to more violence,” Powers said. “HALT hinders the ability to separate vicious predators from the general prison population for more than fifteen days, which simply isn’t enough of a deterrent. Bad individuals who mean to do harm to others are seizing this opportunity and unfortunately, our officers who take an oath to maintain care, custody and control of these facilities have been put in harm’s way. Shame on the New York State Legislature for ignoring the decade of rising violence in our facilities which is backed by factual data and instead crafted legislation based off emotion.”
The union had stated that in a few weeks’ time, there have been numerous violent incidents across New York state in both maximum and medium-security facilities such as nine officers sustaining injuries after a series of attacks in Upstate Correctional Facility, Clinton Correctional Facility and Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
Two weeks ago, three officers were injured in an attack at Upstate Correctional, including one officer who needed to be transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center.
The union listed more incidents from the past few weeks, which are the following: Five officers were transported to the hospital after two separate attacks at Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility; A civilian staff member was injured when an inmate attempted to stab her in the neck with a pen at Mohawk Correctional Facility; Twelve officers sustained injuries after multiple incidents over a two-day span involving inmate fights and unprovoked attacks at Orleans Correctional Facility; An inmate slashed an officer across his face in an unprovoked attack at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility; An officer was attacked and punched repeatedly in the head by an inmate at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility; and a female officer was transported to a local hospital after being attacked by an inmate who refused to get off the phone at Marcy Correctional Facility.
According to information provided by the union, NYSCOPBA filed a federal lawsuit against New York state to overturn HALT in May last year, arguing that the new law violates its members’ civil rights. That lawsuit is still pending.
