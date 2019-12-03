Syracuse University senior Sterling Hofrichter is the first-team punter on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Football Team announced by the conference Tuesday.
Hofrichter is the only-first time honoree among the six overall selections from the Orange on the All-ACC teams, which were voted on by a panel of 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Trishton Jackson and sophomore safety Andre Cisco were each named to second team to represent SU (5-7 overall, 2-6 ACC), while senior linebacker Lakiem Williams and redshirt sophomore kicker Andre Szmyt each garnered a third-team selection, and senior defensive end Alton Robinson received honorable mention.
Boston College redshirt senior John Phillips — a Phoenix native and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy graduate — was selected as a first-team offensive guard.
Reigning national champion and four-time defending ACC champion Clemson (12-0, 8-0) led all teams with 16 total selections, including the leading vote-getters on offense and defense. Tigers running back Travis Etienne, who established an ACC record with 57 career touchdowns, and linebacker Isaiah Simmons led the way on their respective sides.
The awards for ACC Coach of the Year, Players of the Year, and Rookie of the Year will be announced later this week.
Hofrichter, who is also a candidate for the Ray Guy Award presented annually to the nation’s top punter, finished his SU career as the program’s all-time leader with 272 punts and 11,651 punt yards. His season average of 43.03 net yards per punt ranks third nationally and he leads the ACC with 29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Hofrichter registered his third All-ACC nod and second straight first-team distinction. He was also just the third player in SU history to be voted by teammates as a captain for three straight seasons, joining linebacker Zaire Franklin (2015-17) and Robert Adams (1894-96).
Jackson, a former Michigan State transfer, completed his first full SU season with team highs of 1,023 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches. He tallied just the sixth 1,000-yard receiving season in team history and his TD total tied Rob Moore (1989) for the third-highest in a single season for the Orange.
Cisco garnered his second straight All-ACC selection in as many seasons after leading the ACC and tying for sixth nationally with five interceptions despite playing just nine games. Cisco has picked off 12 passes in his SU career, which is tied with five other players for sixth on the program’s all-time list and ranks second among active FBS players behind Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson (14).
Williams finished the regular season tied for the ACC lead with 111 tackles and led the Orange with 12.5 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, in his first full season as a starter. Szmyt, who last year won the Lou Groza Award and was named All-ACC first team in his debut season, made 17 of 20 field goals and led SU with 75 points in 2019.
Robinson recorded 46 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, to finish his SU career ranked seventh in program history in career sacks (19.5) and tied for ninth in career tackles-for-loss (32.5). Robinson was a second-team selection last year and has accepted an invite to play in the Senior Bowl.
Phillips is one of two first-team selections for the Eagles (6-6, 4-4), along with running back A.J. Dillon. The 6-foot-6 and 305-pound offensive guard and former Section 3 standout helped pave the way for the ACC’s top-ranked rushing offense at 267.8 yards per game. Dillon led the conference in carries (318), rushing yards (1,685), yards per game (140.4), and tied for second with 14 rushing touchdowns.
