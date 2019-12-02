College football
Sophomore defensive back Trill Williams and redshirt sophomore place-kicker Andre Szmyt were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday for their performances in Syracuse’s 39-30 overtime win against Wake Forest in the regular-season finale.
Williams was voted the ACC defensive back of the week and Szmyt was tabbed the ACC specialist of the week.
With Syracuse ahead 33-30 in overtime, Williams pulled the ball away from Kendall Hinton after Hinton made a four-yard catch and raced down the sideline for a 94-yard, game-ending touchdown.
Szmyt matched his career best with four field goals (24, 20, 49, 44 yards) and tacked on three extra points to finish the game with a season-high 15 points. He raised his number career field goals to 47, tied with Don McAulay for sixth in team history.
