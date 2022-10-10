SYRACUSE — The 18th-ranked Syracuse University football team will play at No. 4/5 Clemson at noon on Oct. 22 in a nationally-televised game on ABC. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced kickoff times and broadcast partners for all Week 8 games on Monday.
Syracuse (5-0 overall, 2-0 ACC) will first host No. 13/15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome coming off a bye week.
That game will mark the first between ranked opponents in the Dome since 2001, and the venue’s first matchup of teams ranked inside the top 20 in the last 24 years.
The Orange and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0) are the only two undefeated teams left in the ACC and among the 15 remaining FBS unbeatens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.