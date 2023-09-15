SYRACUSE — Syracuse football is ready to hit the road.
While playing at home in the JMA Wireless Dome is always advantageous, players were quick to express excitement this week about playing in front of an opposing crowd in a new environment.
The Orange has not played at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, since 2004.
“I heard that area can get a little rowdy,” Marlowe Wax said on The Mob Podcast. “We ain’t ducking it, though.”
Wax’s co-host Caleb Okechukwu agreed. So did Garrett Shrader earlier in the week during player availability Tuesday.
Both of Syracuse’s home games this season have drawn crowds of around 32,000. Ross-Ade Stadium has a capacity of 57,282 and is sold out for the contest.
Here’s what else to know about Syracuse’s first road matchup of the season.
Under the lights
Saturday is the first primetime kickoff of the year for both Syracuse and Purdue, though the Boilermakers Week 2 game at Virginia Tech extended into the evening due to weather delays.
Night games have been a relatively rare occurrence at Ross-Ade Stadium since it was built in 1924, as permanent lights weren’t installed until 2017. Fewer than 20 night games total have been played in the venue’s history.
Purdue first year head coach Ryan Walters commented on his own anticipation for the game during his weekly press conference.
“I’ve heard from the guys in the locker room just how crazy Ross-Ade gets and how special night games are here in West Lafayette,” Walters said. “So to have an opponent like Syracuse and to play at night at home coming off of a win, I’m sure that the energy’s gonna be electric and our guys will be ready to play.”
Babers ‘a little nervous’
Dino Babers ended his Thursday night radio show on the Syracuse Sports Network by Learfield with a candid assessment of how he’s feeling heading into Saturday’s game.
“I’m a little nervous, but my biggest thing is it’s time for us to find out where we’re at,” Babers said.
This is Syracuse’s first Power 5 matchup of the season and comes following two opponents that did little to test the Orange at its weaker points.
A win for SU would put it halfway to a bowl berth early in the season with a number of winnable games down the stretch.
Winning the turnover battle
Syracuse has forced at least one turnover in both of its games so far. Purdue, meanwhile, is one of just nine schools in the country yet to give up the ball.
Only one team can come out with its streak intact.
It feels more likely the Orange will be able to hold on to its own streak than the other way around. Syracuse’s defense is currently No. 6 in the country in total defense, while Purdue is No. 67 in total offense.
Hudson Card is a high-attempt quarterback who so far has had 40 completions on 64 attempts (62.5% completion rate) in two games. He had one interception each season while at Texas with 83 attempts in 2021 and 108 last season.
Injury report
Right tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr. is out for the season. Wohlabaugh suffered a lower body injury to his left leg during the first half of the Western Michigan win.
Slot receiver Trebor Pena remained off the depth chart for the third straight week, making it unlikely he’ll return to action for the Orange this week.
Tight end Oronde Gadsden II is unlikely to appear and possibly even travel after suffering a right foot injury last week.
Both Babers and Garrett Shrader said earlier this week that they were hopeful right guard Joe More and left guard Kalan Ellis would be available this week. More has a sprained ankle and Ellis has a lower body injury that has seen him in and out of a boot throughout the fall.
As for Purdue, its first-string center, Gus Hartwig, is still returning from a knee injury and has yet to appear in a game this season.
