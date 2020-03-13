College football
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team announced Friday that it has postponed its Pro Day scheduled for March 23 in accordance with the SU and Atlantic Coast Conference decision to suspend all athletic activities until further notice.
Final decisions on holding the “Spring Football Saturday,” event scheduled for April 18 and other SU athletic events not related to competition have not been made, according to the press release sent by the university.
Four former Orange standouts turned NFL Draft hopefuls were scheduled to work out for pro coaches and scouts — defensive ends Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, and punter Sterling Hofrichter.
SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack released a statement Thursday to announce that SU would be suspended athletic activities indefinitely to comply with the ACC ruling.
