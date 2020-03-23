COLLEGE LACROSSE
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team finished at the top spot in the final Inside Lacrosse/Maverik media poll released Monday.
Syracuse headlined the poll with 387 points and 11 first-place votes. Fellow undefeated teams Cornell (379, seven first-place votes), Princeton (364, two first-place votes) and North Carolina (330) are next, with Yale (316) rounding out the top five.
The Orange took over the top spot March 7, and has kept it since. The ACC and NCAA canceled the remainder of their spring events due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Orange moved to 5-0 on the season.
