ROCHESTER — Tufts University scored six unanswered goals in the second quarter to pull away from Salisbury for good and send the Sea Gulls to just their second loss of the season, 17-10, in an NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse quarterfinal Saturday at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Salisbury, coached by Watertown native Jim Berkman and ranked No. 1/No. 2 in the country, was looking for its 13th national title and first since 2017. The Sea Gulls fell after moving ahead briefly, 5-4 with 12 minutes, 57 seconds left in the second quarter.
Tufts (19-2) responded with six straight goals to take a 10-5 lead. Salisbury (20-2) would not get closer than a two-goal deficit midway through the third quarter.
Tommy Swank scored five goals for the Jumbos, and Mac Bredahl and Jack Boyden each scored four. Tufts’ Camden Kelleher added three goals.
Canton’s Isaac Thrasher scored an unassisted goal for Salisbury that pulled his team within 10-8 with 11:14 left in the third.
Cross Ferrera scored four goals for the Sea Gulls. Jarrett Bromwell added two goals.
Connor Garzone made 10 saves for Tufts, and Z.J. Shahin stopped 16 shots for Salisbury.
Tufts advanced to play host RIT in today’s semifinal game at 3 p.m. RIT defeated Bowdoin, 20-14. In the other quarterfinal games, Union defeated Gettysburg 14-13 and York beat Christopher Newport 10-9.
The Division III championship game is at 1 p.m. May 29 in East Hartford, Conn.
