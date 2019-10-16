WATERTOWN — Cayuga Community College pulled away with a late first-half goal and a added second-half goal to defeat Jefferson Community College 4-2 in a Mid-State Athletic Conference men’s soccer game at JCC.
Dennis Bates, Adam Gregson, Kent Meier and Dran Grigg scored for Cayuga (10-3, 5-1).
Mackenzie Oakes-Lazare and Kaden Conners each scored a goal for JCC. Andrew McLean made 12 saves for the Cannoneers (7-6, 2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.