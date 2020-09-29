SUNY POTSDAM’S GILHOOLY JOINS LIU STAFF
BROOKVILLE, NY —SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey alum Joey Gilhooly ‘18 has joined the coaching staff of the Division I men’s program at Long Island University.
LIU announced the creation of the program in April and will compete during the 2020-21 season.
Gilhooly served as a graduate assistant coach for the last two seasons at Wester New England University in Springfield, Mass. During that time he was also a scout for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League.
The Brooklyn native played all four seasons from 2014-2018 with Potsdam before graduation.
The forward played in 76 career games with the Bears, totaling 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points, with 11 coming during his senior season alone.
The Bears were due to open up their 45th campaign on October 30, before the season was suspended until after January 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CLARKSON RUNNERS COMPETE IN VIRTUAL MEET
It might have been a smaller group than a normal race, but the Clarkson University Cross Country team ran its first race of 2020 over the weekend, competing in a “virtual” event as the Golden Knights ran on the ROTC trail in Potsdam.
Clarkson competed in the 52nd Codfish Bowl with a reduced field of runners. Normally run at Franklin Park in Boston, the Golden Knights ran the 5,000-meter course virtually near Clarkson’s campus on the well-traveled ROTC trails.
Sean Byrnes had the leading time for the Green and Gold, placing second among collegiate runners with a time of 18 minutes, 19.5 seconds. Dylan Richard was next for the Knights in 18:44.9 and Simon Zehr crossed the finished line in 19:01.4. Jonathan Saysamone took fifth in 19:14.6 while Mason Kozody rounded out Clarkson’s top-five runners with a sixth-place finish in 19:37.2. Colton Koerber (20:06.8, ninth place) and Collin Chidester (21:56.3, 11th place) also ran the virtual race for the Knights.
Clarkson’s women put just four runners into the field, with Kathryn Konopko leading the Knights’ charge. Konopko took 12th overall among collegiate runners, crossing the line in 25:07.2. Bridget Wangler was five seconds behind in a time of 25:12.6 and Sarah Rodman came in 17th in 27:01.0. Sydney Alexanian ended up one spot behind Rodman, finishing in 28:41.1.
Playing in a pair of exhibitions over the weekend, members of the Clarkson University Golf team played their first competitive rounds against other schools in Saranac Lake and Canton on Saturday and Sunday.
The Golden Knights sent nine golfers to play at the par-72 Saranac Inn Golf Course and that same group traveled down Route 11 to play at the par-72 Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course to round out the weekend. It was the first match of any kind against other teams since last October as the team missed out on its spring season in 2020.
Senior Andrew Leek was the low man for the Knights over the weekend, scoring 153 over 36 holes. He was followed by Steve Dillon (159) and Brennan Moreau (160).
On Saturday, senior Steve Dillon led the Clarkson charge with a 79, posting birdies on the 6th and 10th holes to go along with nine pars. Classmate Andrew Leek was fairly consistent with 11 pars and one birdie on a par-five, scoring an 80 for the day. Senior Cameron Anthony notched 81 on the first day with three birdies and eight pars, and sophomore Brennan Moreau had a pair of birdies on the back nine to card an 81 as well. Freshman Alec Chase showed plenty of promise in his first collegiate outing with five birdies, but he ended up with an 81 overall.
Jonah Miller (83), Mike DiPaola (88), Alex Lawliss (89), and Spencer Gorton (96) rounded out Clarkson’s team.
On Sunday, Leek paced the field of 46 golfers on Sunday by shooting a one-over par 73, three strokes better than anyone else who challenged the Appleton course. He eagled the fourth hole and almost matched the feat on the sixth hole, but settled for birdie. He also birdied the 11th and 17th holes. Moreau also shot under 80 for the Knights, carding a 79, while Dillon was just one shot off his score from Saturday, producing an 80 in Canton. Jonah Miller shot 81 on Sunday to round out Clarkson’s ‘A’ Team score, with that group combining for a tally of 313.
DiPaola shot 86, Anthony and Chase each scored 88, Gorton carded a 90, and Lawliss produced a 92 on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.