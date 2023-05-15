Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Adrian Autry landed a commitment from 7-foot-4 Florida State center Naheem McLeod via the transfer portal on Monday.
McLeod confirmed his intentions with a social media post sporting an SU Orange uniform with the caption: “Allow me to reintroduce myself. Committed.”
The 255-pound Philadelphia, Pa., native played 13 minutes per game, starting 11 of 28 for the Seminoles last season. He averaged 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.
McLeod was rated three stars by the 247 Sports transfer rankings and is the third player the Orange have added from the portal this spring, joining guards JJ Starling and Chance Westry.
He enters as a junior and will likely contend with returning backup Mounir Hima for the starting spot ahead of redshirt freshman Peter Carey and incoming freshman William Patterson.
TRACK AND FIELD
EX-FLYER KING HONORED
Former Norwood-Norfolk athlete Makenna King was named the Empire 8 women’s track and field athlete of the week.
King, who competes for St. John Fisher, won the shot put and discus at the Utica Pioneer Fast Chance Meet on Sunday, qualifing for the umpcoming NCAA Division III Track and Field National Championship meet.
King threw 13.73 meters in the shot put, which ranks her 17th nationally, and 44.76 meters in the discus, which is the 12th best national performance.
The National Championship meet takes place May 25-27 at St. John Fisher’s facility in Pittsford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.