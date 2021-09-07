POTSDAM — Sarah Emmi broke a tie late in the first half to help SUNY Potsdam beat SUNY Canton 4-1 on Tuesday in a nonconference game between north country teams.
Layla McKeiver scored the game’s first goal for Potsdam (2-1) on the first of two assists in the game by Mackenzie Bowie. Sarah Riedel responded for SUNY Canton (0-2) 31 seconds later with a goal to tie it at 1-1. Emmi delivered the eventual winning goal at 30:32 of the first half.
Maeve Morrissey contributed a goal an assist for Potsdam. Makenna Crosson also scored. Samantha Hayes made eight saves for the Bears.
n Junior Casey Ditzel set a career best with an even-par 72 to lead Clarkson University to a third-place finish at its Clarkson Invitational at the Potsdam Town & Country Club in Potsdam. The Golden Knights’ ‘Gold’ team finished third with 319 strokes and the ‘Green’ team was fourth with 321. SUNY Oswego won the tourney with 311 total strokes, followed by SUNY Canton at 314. Josh Marshall and Jake Hess each led second-place SUNY Canton with 77s. Mount St. Mary’s finished fifth (331), followed by St. Lawrence University (333) and SUNY Canton’s ‘B’ team (360).
