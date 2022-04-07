When University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s statistics are finalized in her Class of 2012 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame plaque, she will undoubtedly own the best combination of playing and coaching accolades ever.
It would be only fitting that her associate coach, Ogdensburg native Lisa Boyer, be enshrined right beside her. The coaching duo came from Temple University in 2008 and have built the South Carolina program to the level of the other iconic brands in the women’s game: UConn, which the Gamecocks defeated 64-49 for their second national championship on Sunday, Stanford, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
South Carolina’s Staley and center Aliyah Boston swept all the major coach and player of the year awards, USC leads the nation in attendance and next year’s team will be boosted by the top recruiting class in the nation.
Staley and Boyer also teamed up to lead South Carolina to its first national championship in 2017. USC charged through its 2019-20 season but the NCAA Tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through 14 seasons at South Carolina, Boyer has helped the Gamecocks to 10 25-win seasons, including the program’s first back-to-back 30-win seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16), and nine NCAA Tournament appearances (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021) with the crown jewels being the 2017 and 2022 National Championships.
Boyer also helped Staley lead Temple to five NCAA Tournaments and three Atlantic 10 Tournament titles in six seasons.
While Staley came into the coaching ranks after a landmark professional career, Boyer has compiled one of the most diverse coaching resumes in the history of the women’s game. She has contributed to championships at the national collegiate, professional and international level.
After USC won its first national title in 2017, Staley credited Boyer for “teaching her how to coach.”
In Boyer’s coaching career she has been blazing trails following up her high school career at Ogdensburg Free Academy (1974 graduate) where she starred in basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball on the first interscholastic girls teams following the Title IX legislation. The legislation created equal opportunities for women in all fields and Boyer showed women how to make the most of those opportunities.
“Lisa has been a trailblazer her entire career. I have a great deal of admiration and appreciation for the grit, determination, effort, commitment and perseverance it takes for any female to be a trailblazer in sport – especially starting at a time when very few doors were open for females in coaching or other leadership roles,” said Diane Para, who chairs the Sports Management Department at SUNY Canton and followed Boyer as a multi-sport standout at OFA. “Her career journey and incredible success are inspirational for so many reasons.”
A four-year basketball standout at Ithaca College (1979 graduate), Boyer began her college coaching career shortly receiving a Masters of Education degree from UNC Greensboro in 1982.
She led Converse in 1982-83, just one year after getting her start in coaching as an assistant at Davidson. Following her single season at Converse, Boyer served as an assistant coach for one season at East Carolina, Miami (Ohio) and Virginia Tech, respectively.
For 10 years she was the head coach at Bradley University and then moved to the pro ranks in the American Basketball League as the head coach of the Richmond and later the Philadelphia Rage, where she coached Staley. She also served as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Shockers of the WNBA and later became the first woman to coach in the NBA as an assistant to John Lucas with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In addition to South Carolina duties, Boyer has served as a scout/court coach for USA Basketball during Staley’s tenure as the Women’s National Team head coach. She first joined the process during the team’s 2017 training camp and was part of the contingent that helped the U.S. to gold medals in the 2018 FIBA World Cup and 2019 FIBA AmeriCup tournaments. Boyer was with the team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the U.S. brought home a gold medal, its seventh straight in Olympic action.
In 2014 Boyer was inducted into the Ithaca College Hall of Fame for her 30-plus years in coaching and shaping both professional and collegiate players. In 2019, she was inducted into the Ogdensburg Free Academy-St. Mary’s Academy Hall of Fame.
