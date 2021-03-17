Binghamton University freshman and former Lowville standout Micah Roes will wrestle in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament today at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Roes, who is ranked 30th in the 125-pound bracket, went 6-2 on the season and became the third freshman in Bearcats’ program history to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament. He’ll take on third-seeded and unbeaten Brandon Courtney of Arizona State in the first round.
Roes was a three-time place-winner and two-time state finalist for the Red Raiders and amassed a record of 162-17, including a 43-5 record in his senior season of 2019-20.
The NCAA tournament is slated to run through Saturday.
