On Friday night I went to Rensselaer Falls for the Friday Night in the Falls party. I felt iffy about going. It was Friday night and I am past the age of thinking that I need to spend Friday night out having fun.
Friday night now is usually a night for going to bed early, because I like to get up early on Saturday.
How many times a week do you hear your 17-year-old self saying, “what happened to you, man? You used to be cool?” I hear it a lot.
Well, my 17-year-old self was stupid, so I don’t let it bother me too much.
I eventually talked myself into driving to the Falls after I discovered that the food truck at the party was Nibbles Snackery, which has fried perch.
When I consider all the perch I have removed from fish hooks for my daughter so they could get back in the water before suffering too much while dangling from the line or being dragged across the dock, I figure they owe me. Plus, they are delicious.
I was not disappointed. The fried perch was tasty.
We ate our perch down by the bandstand where David Wells was playing. David and his bandmates Tim Flack and Mark Lyon just happened to be playing a Tragically Hip song when we got out of our car and started walking into the park.
Tragically Hip and fried perch are the building blocks for a happy night in my book.
I had a great time. The next Friday Night in the Falls is tonight (Aug. 12) and I know I will be hard at work trying to convince myself to go and disappointing 17-year-old Tom no matter what I decide.
On Saturday night, I met up with a group of friends in Norfolk for the Saturday night concert series that started this summer there.
Didn’t hear any Tragically Hip, but I did enjoy myself and got home in time sit on the porch and quietly wind down.
The point I am getting at is that there has never been a better time to see local music.
Nearly every night of the week, there is somebody playing somewhere. The shows are mostly outdoors and are mostly based on a free-will donation.
For several years now there has been talk of building some sort of facility to serve as a performance venue in Canton.
The first time I heard anybody talk about it, in the time before the pandemic, the site was Willow Island off the West Main Street bridge.
There is a study going on now to determine what type of facility would be appropriate for that location, if any.
There have been some who say the location has too many problems. It floods; it is on a busy, noisy street; there is limited parking.
Bend in the River Park would be a better location, they say. It’s quiet and there is plenty of parking.
I am eager to see the results of the designers working on the Willow Island plan. I think most of the issues could be dealt with.
Bend in the River Park, however, is a little gem where I could see myself being very comfortable listening to music and enjoying a summer evening.
I should also mention that while other villages have shown such events are popular, they are not crazy. The crowd sizes are generally modest. Even the grandfather of them all, the Norwood Concert Series, has mostly small, but fun crowds.
I will have an easier time talking myself into going if it’s just around the block.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Despite the opinion of his 17-year-old self, Tom Graser has never been cool.
