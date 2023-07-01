CARTHAGE — Carthage boys track and field, coached by Bryan Zevotek had a 4-2 record for the season.
The team sent a number of athletes to the Section 3 competition:
Freshmen:
Garret Roberts, steeplechase
Malichi Lankford, 110 hurdles, 400 meters hurdles
Carlos Currea, High jump
Sophomores:
William Welte, pole vault
Luke Waterhouse, pole vault
Edwin Anderson, pole vault
Geremiah Sadipe, high jump, triple jump, long jump, 100 meters, 4x100 meters
Matthew Groff, 400 meters hurdles
Juniors:
Grant Gilman, 1600 meters 800 meters , and Steeplechase
Seniors:
Hunter Werling, 400 meters, 800 meters
Isaac Searl, steeplechase
James Gibbons, shot Put
Trenton Walker, 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, 4x100 meters
Mikhail Bolton, 200 meters, 4x100 meters
Michael Alexander, 200 meters, 400 meters, triple jump
Jhamel Lankfod, triple jump, long jump, 100 meters, 4x100 meters
“This was what seemed like a normal year after the past few seasons,” said Coach Zevotek. “The team numbers and quality of performances were both on the rise with the arrival of this spring. We graduated many talented seniors this year. One, in particular, stands out to me personally. One athlete that has been in our program since middle school, and though he was plagued by injury this season still managed to make sectionals in a brand new event. Senior James Gibbons has been a perennial leader at Carthage in multiple sports. James always works hard, strives to have a positive attitude, and remains coachable even in adversity. It was hard to watch James endure injury this season all with the hope he’d be able to return to full competition at just the right time. It was heartbreaking to watch but seeing him finish his last season at Carthage was equally as emotional. James will be sorely missed and his attitude will be a challenge to replace. Best of luck to him and all of our 2023 senior athletes.”
