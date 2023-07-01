Comet girls track and field

The Carthage varsity girls track and field team, coached by Jim Goodenbery, had an 1-5 overall regular season record. The team had two outstanding players. Sophomore Layla Moore was a Frontier League All-Star, a Frontier League Champion in the high jump and competed at the States championship. Senior Amari Williams was the team MVP and Section three qualifier in 100 meter, 200 meter and long jump. Photo provided
