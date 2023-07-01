Comet girls track and field

Air Quality Data
- Town of Watertown Fire Department potentially looking to city for help
- Tuttle and Creasman June Elks Students of the Month
- July 4 parades scheduled
- Lions Club honors South Lewis Students
- Auto club presents monetary awards to auto class students
- Paul Machabee brings Adirondck tradition to Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum July 2
- PROPERTY SALES
- Collegiate baseball: Amsterdam storms back to blast Watertown Rapids
Amtrak suspends north country train service just months after reinstating Adirondack Line
3 people killed, 14 displaced in Massena apartment fire
Bassmaster Magazine names St. Lawrence River 2nd-best bass fishery in U.S.
A. Julee Gorri
-
Three Massena fire victims identified; police seeking next of kin for one
- Auction Sat June 17th 10am 131 Johnson Rd, Parish Ny
- Bugs (Pug Boston Terrier mix) Frenchtons (French bulldog and boston
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- EVERGREEN PARK Brand New 14x80 Mobile Home 2bdr, 2 bath
- 17kw Generac Generator Model 0055240 Excellent Condition, approximately 225 hours
- ANNUAL NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALES:
- Dachshund puppies for sale, parents on premises. Some black, some
- Register Beautiful Golden Retriever Puppies, $1300-$1500 315-405-1007
- LEVELING OF: Camps, trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor
- 2012 Manufactured home for sale, 10 years old, Located in
