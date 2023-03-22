CARTHAGE — The Carthage varsity boys basketball team ended their campaign with a 10-11 overall record and finished runner-up in the A Division. The Comets had two huge signature wins this season, beating Watertown 77-57 and Fulton 67-60 in overtime.
“The Fulton win was one that the Comets and spectators will never forget. Junior Superstar Makiah Johnson hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to send the game into OT,” said head coach Jeff Ventiquattro. “The shot was released with .1 seconds left and catapulted the Comets to a huge win against Fulton, who made the Section 3 Class A semi-final game losing by 6 to Central Square.”
Carthage had two Frontier League All Stars, senior Trenton Walker and junior Makiah Johnson. Trenton was named A Division MVP and also finished his career as the fifth boys member of the 1,000 point club with 1,097 points over 51 career games.
The Comets said goodbye to three seniors, Walker, captain and vocal leader Jack Purington and Ashton Norton.
“This group of players were a pleasure to coach and practiced and played with the same intensity which shows a lot of their character,” said the coach.
