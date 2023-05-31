Wrestlers honor veterans

As a way to give back to the community, members of the Carthage Wrestling Association assisted the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 in placing flags on the graves of veterans in four area cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day. Photo provided
