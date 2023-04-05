NORWOOD — Norwood Norfolk Central School District is resuming normal operations following an incident regarding a student alleged to be carrying a threatening object in their backpack on Wednesday morning.
According to Norwood Norfolk Superintendent of Schools Jamie Cruikshank, while on a district bus, a student alleged that they were carrying a threatening object in their backpack. The comment was overheard by several students and the bus driver who “made an immediate report to district officials.”
“This morning while the elementary students were being brought into school, a comment by a child was overheard,” said Mr. Cruikshank. “Our bus driver responded appropriately and we enacted our school protocols.”
District officials instructed the bus driver to stop the bus and a hold-in-place protocol was enacted on campus. The New York State Police were notified and met the bus on location to investigate.
After law enforcement determined there was no credible threat to their staff, students, or school community, the district was notified that it was safe to resume normal operations and the hold-in-place was lifted.
“While a comment was made, it was unfounded that there was any threat,” said Mr. Cruikshank. “We came out of our safety protocols and school commenced as normal. We will be following our code of conduct for the student in question. We had students from the bus come in and spend some time with counselors and we contacted all the families.”
Mr. Cruikshank also commended the bus driver for their “quick action” of reporting the incident.
“Please speak with your child, and remind them that if they ever witness or hear about a threat made against the school, or other concerning activity, to please report the information to school officials immediately,” he said in a message to parents. “Together, we can work to maintain a safe, healthy learning and working environment for all.”
Mr. Cruikshank also reassured the community that staff and student safety is their top priority and the district will be offering counseling to those who need additional support during this time.
“Our administration has exercised extreme diligence and taken all proper actions required by law, and in the best interest of our school community,” said Mr. Cruikshank. “This matter will continue to be handled according to our district code of conduct.”
