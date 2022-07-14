CANTON — The next phase of the Outdoor Sport Court renovation project is underway at the Canton Recreational Pavilion, and the volunteers leading the charge are seeking volunteers to help complete the work.
Beginning July 7, organizers and work leaders will be working each Tuesday and Thursday starting at 3 p.m. to complete various tasks to advance the project.
Some initial projects the group needs assistance with include sweeping, removing grass, and cleaning around the boards. Volunteers are asked to bring brooms, dustpans and flat shovels.
The second project is priming and painting the metal supports. Volunteers are asked to bring paint brushes for this project. Primer and paint will be provided.
The third project will be putting on the top plates around the boards. Volunteers are asked to bring cordless drills with them. Drill bits will be provided.
Anyone interested in helping or who may have questions can reach Tim Abplanalp at 315-323-5671.
