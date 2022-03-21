Alexandra Szwec celebrates 105th birthday

OSWEGO – Morningstar Residential Care Center celebrated Alexandra Szwec’s 105th birthday. Family and residents gathered with Morningstar’s activity staff to wish Szwec a happy birthday and have cake and refreshments. She moved from the Ukraine to Fulton in 1950 and has been at Morningstar for the past four years. Pictured with Szwec are her son and his wife, Norm and Elizabeth Szwec. She also received birthday wishes from her son Mike and Mary Szwec, her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information contact them at 315-342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.
