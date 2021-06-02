CLAYTON — Tickets are now on sale for the 10th annual 20 Under 40 Awards to be held this year at the Antique Boat Museum on the St. Lawrence River.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday, and guests can register and purchase tickets online at http://wdt.me/20under40tickets2021. Tickets are $50 per person.
“This year’s awards are truly going to be something special as we celebrate 10 years of the 20 Under 40 Awards and an outstanding group of recipients,” said Holly C. Boname, editor of NNY Business and Living magazines. “While we had to push the ceremony back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Antique Boat Museum has created an outdoor event that will allow for an evening of celebration.”
The Antique Boat Museum is the premier freshwater boating museum in North America, Ms. Boname said.
Guests of the event will be able to explore the museum and its facilities for an hour prior to dinner and the awards ceremony. A cash bar, provided by O’Brien’s Restaurant in the village, will be available for guests to enjoy from 4 to 6 p.m. with wine and beer options available.
Dinner will be served by 24 Carats Catering & Events prior to the awards ceremony and includes bruschetta, pulled pork and gouda crostini appetizers; a signature salad with fresh fruit, feta and walnuts over a mixture of mixed greens, romaine lettuce and a raspberry vinaigrette; and a choice of sliced top round or eggplant Parmesan entrees served with sides of roasted rosemary potatoes, pasta salad or grilled mixed veggies. Dinner will be served buffet style.
All 20 Under 40 recipients will be provided a special sunset cruise on an antique boat provided by the Antique Boat Museum following the awards ceremony.
