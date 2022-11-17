FULTON – It was a fine day for the men and women in blue Nov. 4 as graduates of Oswego County’s Regional Police Academy and Onondaga County’s Police Academy, along with graduates from the SUNY Oswego, the city of Ithaca, and the city of Seneca Falls Police received their official diplomas with a large crowd of family and friends in attendance at the Fulton Alliance Church on Route 48.
County Sheriff Donald Hilton and Oswego City Police Chief Phil Cady shook the hands of their respective graduates as they posed for photos of this memorable and proud milestone in these young people’s lives.
