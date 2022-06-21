Abigail Chapman earns degree from the University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT. - Abigail Chapman of Pulaski graduated with a bachelor of arts in health and society during commencement ceremonies in May, 2022.
This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions.
Erik Weihenmayer, one of the most renowned adventurers of the 21st century-best known as the first blind person to summit Mount Everest-urged graduates and family members to emulate a climber in their lives, not to quit or settle comfortably like a camper half-way up the peak. “Climbers understand life’s an ongoing, never-ending process of reaching out into the darkness,” he said, “reaching towards immense possibilities.”
The ceremony was especially meaningful for UVM President Suresh Garimella-his third as president but the first one on the Green. Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,332 graduates, including 2,558 bachelors, 515 masters, 131 doctoral and 118 medical degree recipients.
