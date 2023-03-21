DEXTER — The Watertown International Airport Envoy Air station agents were awarded the American Airlines Customer Cup for the fourth quarter 2022.
The station agents perform check-in, boarding, deicing, and baggage loading and unloading services at the airport in Dexter. The team works indoors and outdoors — sometimes in subzero temperatures and strong windy conditions.
The American Airlines Customer Cup program recognizes operation excellence, a strong safety record and a superior customer experience.
“We are very fortunate to have such a good group of airline station workers,” Grant W. Sussey, the airport’s director of aviation, said in a statement. “This recognition is well deserved. The station staff is made up of a great team of military spouses, dependents, and locals, all with north country and military family hard-working values that keep their operation running smoothly.”
American Airlines began commercial air service from Watertown International Airport on Nov. 17, 2011.
The Customer Cup is on display in the departure gate area.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.