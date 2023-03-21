The Watertown International Airport Envoy Air station agents were awarded the American Airlines Customer Cup for the fourth quarter 2022. Provided photo

DEXTER — The Watertown International Airport Envoy Air station agents were awarded the American Airlines Customer Cup for the fourth quarter 2022.

The station agents perform check-in, boarding, deicing, and baggage loading and unloading services at the airport in Dexter. The team works indoors and outdoors — sometimes in subzero temperatures and strong windy conditions.

