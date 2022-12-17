LAKE PLACID — When Ryan Hill first took his chisel to an ice block, he said the heavens opened up.

Hill, of Akwesasne, has carved different materials all his life — he started whittling wood when he was around 6, got into stone carving at around 9 years old and sold his first carved piece of art at 15. But as he carved a nearly life-sized replica of the Grinch out of an ice block outside Adirondack Decorative Arts & Crafts during the Holiday Village Stroll in Lake Placid on Saturday, Hill said there’s nothing like carving ice.

