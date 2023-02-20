Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences announces dean’s list recipients

ALBANY - Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) announced its fall 2022 dean’s list recipients. More than 320 students - nearly 35% of its student body - were named to this honor, awarded to full-time students who have successfully completed their coursework with a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 score.
Adrian Belrad, of Oswego, pharmaceutical sciences.
