Alexandria Hartnett named to dean’s list

ADELPHI, MD - Alexandria Hartnett of Pennellville was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
