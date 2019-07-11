Alfred State College announces graduates

Approximately 850 two- and four-year degree candidates received diplomas from Alfred State College. Associate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded in fields of agriculture, health, business, vocational, and engineering technology, as well as the arts and sciences. The following students from the county were among the students receiving degrees:
Seth Cooney, of Central Square, motorcycle and power sports tech associate in occupational studies.
Nathan Ratcliff, of Oswego, mechanical engineering tech associate in applied science.
Alexander Barankovich, of Parish, electrical construction and maintenance electrician associate in occupational studies.
Todd Rector, of Parish, heating ventilation and air conditioning associate in occupational studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.