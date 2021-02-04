Alfred State College dean’s list

ALFRED - Dr. Kristin Poppo, provost at Alfred State College, has announced the dean’s list for fall 2020. To be listed, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) out of a possible 4.0.
For the most recent semester, the dean’s list includes 928 students. In addition, 271 of these students achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. The 4.0 GPA students are indicated with an asterisk (*).
“Alfred State has many academically talented students, and we congratulate all of those who have earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2020 semester,” Poppo said.
Those students honored were enrolled full-time in either the School of Applied Technology; School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology; or the School of Arts and Sciences. Alfred State offers both bachelor’s and associate degrees in a wide variety of different majors.
The following Oswego County students were among those recognized:
Wade Backman, of Central Square, majoring in motorsports technology *.
Alexis Waldron, of Central Square, majoring in architecture.
Matthew Taormina, of Oswego, majoring in electrical construction and maintenance electrician *.
Dylan Harrington, of Phoenix, majoring in welding technology.
Cole Lapine, of Phoenix, majoring in heavy equipment truck and diesel technician.
Austin St Laurent, of Phoenix, majoring in electrical construction and maintenance electrician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.