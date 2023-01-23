Anderson retires after 30 years of service with Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Niesha Anderson with a certificate of appreciation for her 30 years of service on her retirement. Anderson was a corrections officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections. Pictured from left are: legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Richard Kline, District 12; Anderson’s daughter Sonja; Anderson’s husband John; Anderson; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; and Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25.
