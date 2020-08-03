Andrew Thorp honored for dean’s list achievement

AMHERST - Daemen College Dean Dr. Michael Brogan announced that Andrew Thorp of Parish achieved dean’s list status at Daemen College for the spring 2020 semester.

A matriculated undergraduate student who attains a grade point average of 3.30 or better in any one semester is eligible for dean’s list status.

