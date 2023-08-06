CLAYTON – The Antique Boat Museum announced the award winners upon the conclusion of the successful 59th Antique Boat Show held over the weekend. The winners:
BEST OF SHOW AWARDS
Blair Cook Memorial Small Craft of the Year — Preserved: Indian Old Town Canoe — Benson Gray — 1901 Indian Old Town Canoe Company
Blair Cook Memorial Small Craft of the Year — Restored: Mark Giovannetti — 1893 C.P. Nutting
Best of Show — Preserved Power: Miss Comet — Michael Cregg — 1949 Mr. Ocha
Best of Show — Restored Power: Top That — GarWood Custom Boats — 1929 Gar Wood
MOTORS
Best Outboard Display: Robert Garratano – 1925 & 1926 Caille
Most Unusual Outboard: Liam Smith – 1958 Dragonfly
Outboard Motor Craftsmanship: Francis Secor – 1953, 1954, & 1956 Scott Atwaters
Restored Antique Aluminum Outboard, less than 20 HP – Jeffrey Walshe – 1941 Waterwitch
Preserved Aluminum Outboard, less than 20 HP – Sydney Marsden – 1960 Johnson
Unmounted Inboard – Brian Sherwood – 1927 Evinrude
Preserved Brass – Brian Sherwood – 1922 Evinrude
BOATS
Preserved Historic Rowing Skiff: Sacajawea – Eric & Charlene Tech – unknown date and builder
Preserved Historic Rowboat: Sally Botelho – 1890 Herreshoff
Preserved Antique Sailing Canoe-Open: Silver Lake Otca – Steven Detwiler – 1921 Old Town
Preserved Antique Paddling Canoe: Molitor – Benson Gray – 1921 Old Town Canoe Company
Preserved Classic Paddling Canoe: Sydney Marsden – 1961 Old Town
Preserved Historic Paddling Canoe: Indian Old Town Canoe – Benson Gray – 1901 Indian Old Town Canoe Company
Restored Historic Paddling Canoe: Mark Giovannetti – 1907 J.H. Rushton
Restored Classic Paddling Canoe: Jeffrey Walshe – 1973 Old Town Canoe
Contemporary Paddling Canoe: Mark Giovannetti – 2022 Itchydog Boatworks
Preserved Antique Launch: Slo & Lo – Brian Sherwood – 1930 Thompson
Preserved Classic Outboard Boat: Dot Calm – Erick Heise – 1955 Lyman
Contemporary Outboard Boat: Airborne – Walter & Olga Shicko – 2021 Woodman Boats
Preserved Antique Utility: Remember Wenn – David Wenn – 1937 Lyman
Preserved Classic Utility: Happy Days – Thomas Asher – 1955 Lyman
Restored Classic Utility: Miss Ginny – Stephen & Ginny Antonelli – 1948 Lyman
Restored Antique Runabout: Forever 1928 – Thomas Gruenauer – 1928 Chris Smith & Sons
Restored Classic Runabout: My Bette – David McEwen – 1955 Chris Craft
Preserved Classic Runabout: Rosebud – Richard Rose – 1949 Correct Craft
Contemporary Runabout: Vixen – Bo Muller – 2022 Muller Boatworks
Preserved Classic Racer: Lasting Impression – Robert Garratano – 1967 George Wolcott
Contemporary Racer: La Te Da – James Hendler – 2010 GarWood Custom Boats
Best Non-Wood Inboard Boat: Gus’ Minion – Gus Lombardi – 1976 Chris Craft
Best Non-Wood Outboard Boat: Miss Queen Sixteen – David Stalker – 1960 Alumacraft
Best Non-Wood Sail without Auxiliary: Wags – Rick Graham – 1994 Cape Cod Shipbuilding
MARQUE AWARDS
Outstanding Chris Craft: No Way – Carmen DeLeo – 1964 Chris Craft
Outstanding Lyman: Jedzie Boat – Stephen Wolak – 1954 Lyman
Outstanding Century: Heaven On A Sunday – Ray McDowell – 1963 Century
Joe Turcotte Memorial Gar Wood Award: Top That – GarWood Custom Boats – 1929 Gar Wood
SPECIALTY AWARDS
Tish Cook Bottom Inspection Award: Wags – Rick Graham – 1994 Cape Cod Shipbuilding
Stewardship Award sponsored by the Chris Craft Antique Boat Club: Jane Valerie – John & Kim Kadimik – 1930 Chris Craft
Craftmanship: Forever 1928 – Thomas Gruenauer – 1928 Chris Smith and Sons
Allan R. & Elizabeth H. Youngs Memorial Award: Silver Lake Otca – Steven Detwiler – 1921 Old Town
John Clark Inboard Engine of the Year: Liberty V12 in Top That owned by GarWood Custom Boats
Fred Thomas Antique Boater of the Year: Benson Gray
ABM Staff Choice: Sundown – Dan & Maureen Allen – 1952 Homebuilt
People’s Choice: Sea Deuce – Nick Arnone – 1959 Century
Robert Cox Founders Award: Relic – Daniel Tobey – 1963 White Canoe Company
Walter G. Kincaid Memorial Award: Slo & Lo – Brian Sherwood – 1930 Thompson
Jim Lewis Memorial Award for the Most Unique Vessel: The Mail Boat – Jake Alvord – 1957 Aroliner
Walter J. Sigenthaler Memorial Award: No Way – Carmen DeLeo – 1964 Chris Craft
Howard I. Chapelle Memorial Award: Lydia Grace – James Clearwater – 1906 Rushton
Hagerty Youth Judge Awards:
1st Place: Boat – Shawn O’Connor – 1968 Glastron
2nd Place: Old Girl – Ric & Wendy Fetridge – 1913 Old Town
3rd Place: Rosebud – Richard Rose – 1949 Correct Craft
