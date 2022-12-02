MASSENA — Applications are now available for Massena’s new Hometown Heroes initiative to recognize military veterans through banners that will be hung in the village.

Applications are available at VFW Post 1143, Massena Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 79, AMVETS Post 4 and Massena Public Library. They’re also available on Facebook at http://wdt.me/R4E23n, or can be obtained by emailing massenaheroes@yahoo.com. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 10 for the 2023 season.

