MASSENA — Applications are now available for Massena’s new Hometown Heroes initiative to recognize military veterans through banners that will be hung in the village.
Applications are available at VFW Post 1143, Massena Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 79, AMVETS Post 4 and Massena Public Library. They’re also available on Facebook at http://wdt.me/R4E23n, or can be obtained by emailing massenaheroes@yahoo.com. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 10 for the 2023 season.
The initial idea was to recognize veterans, but the organizing group decided active duty members should also be included. The “hero” must be currently serving, honorably discharged, retired or deceased, and must be a graduate of or have attended Massena High School until serving in the military. The banners will resemble those used to recognize graduating high school seniors.
Nicole Ashley, one of the organizers, said her son is a Marine, and she follows various military groups.
“I hone in on stuff like that,” she said.
She saw similar efforts in other local communities and thought the initiative would be a perfect fit for Massena.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, why don’t we have that?’ We really need to be honoring our military heroes,” Ms. Ashley said.
Despite initially getting shut down on the plans, she and other group members persevered to make the 24-inch by 72-inch banners a reality.
“All my kids are older now, so I have a lot of free time and it’s time for me to get more involved,” she said.
Martha Slack, another organizer, had faced similar obstacles. But, like Ms. Ashley, she wanted to see it happen.
“She was like, ‘I’m behind you 100 percent. Let’s do this,’” Ms. Ashley said.
Also on the committee are Patricia F. Murphy and Chad L. Simpson.
“I had a meeting with (Mayor) Greg Paquin. It really is about timing, I think, and the team that I have that’s helping me do it,” she said. “Greg approved it. He talked to the people that would help put the banners up, and they all thought it was a great idea and they were willing to help.”
The banners are open to veterans, including those who have died, and active duty servicemembers.
“Once they start showing up, all veterans have preference over active duty. Obviously, they’re the focus here,” Ms. Ashley said. “We want to include all of our heroes. I think it’s really good for the young kids in this town to see history.”
The banners are $30 each, and individuals need to submit a hard copy of an 8x10 photo or a high-quality digital photo along with the application. Original photos will not be returned, so she said to make sure there’s a backup copy.
“You can go scan them at Walmart and they’ll print them for you,” she said. “We are the cheapest town that’s doing it. Every other town is charging almost $200 or more and they’re only putting them up one season. We want these to go up over and over again. Once you’re in it, you’re in it. If your banner needs to be replaced because of weathering, we would ask that the family help us replace it.”
The banners will remain up from May until Christmas decorations are placed on the poles around November. They’ll be stored over the winter and hung up again the following season.
“I’m so excited to see this happening,” Ms. Ashley said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.