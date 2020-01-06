Area students named to dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College

PAUL SMITHS - The following students were named to the dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College during the fall 2019 semester. Each earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.
Hannah Bunal of Brewerton, majoring in baking arts and service management.
Frank Chmarak of Brewerton, majoring in natural resources conservation and management.
Paul Zogg of Fulton, majoring in natural resources conservation and management.
Amy Richmond of Martville, majoring in culinary arts.
