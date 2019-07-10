Area students named to dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College during the spring 2019 semester. Each earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.
Hannah Bunal of Brewerton.
Frank Chmarak of Brewerton.
Adaiah Bauer of Lacona.
Austin Quaile of Hannibal.
