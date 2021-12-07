Area students receive SUNY Canton College Foundation scholarships

CANTON - The SUNY Canton College Foundation Inc. announced more than 300 scholarships totaling more than $231,000 during the fall 2021 semester.
Students and donors had the chance to meet during a scholarship luncheon celebration held recently in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. Vice President for Advancement Tracey L. Thompson expressed her gratitude to the donors for their kindness and generosity.
“The gift you are giving them is so much more than just a scholarship,” Thompson said at the event. “What you are giving them is the gift of opportunity, a blank canvas or an open door. It all comes down to giving our students a shot at a better life filled with purpose and achievement.”
Nearly 20 new scholarships were awarded this year, with two honoring family members of SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. The Mark Szafran Memorial Endowed Scholarship was given to a student overcoming adversity. Szafran’s family also created the Simona Szafran Endowed Scholarship.
“Thank you for enabling our students to follow their dreams and achieve their full possibilities,” Szafran said to donors at the luncheon. “I know I speak for everyone at the college when I thank you for your support.”
Other notable new scholarships include:
A Women in Electrical Engineering Technology Endowed Scholarship to help a historically underrepresented demographic within the Canino School of Engineering Technology.
An annual and an endowed scholarship for Black student leaders inspired by 2014 graduate Ornella Parker.
The Edwin Krenceski Memorial Scholarship, which was initiated by Edwin’s wife, Irene Krenceski, and recently endowed by his children Mary Krenceski and Charles LaPree. Edwin was a graduate of the class of 1949.
Among the students to receive scholarships were:
Victoria E. Bulson, a veterinary technology major from Central Square, received the Ronald J. Blanchard ‘68 Student Leadership Endowed Scholarship.
Tyler Johnson, a game design and development major from Oswego, received the College Association Admissions Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.