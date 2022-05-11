Area SUNY Canton students earn academic awards at Dr. Cindy L. Daniels Honors Convocation

CANTON - Nearly 200 students are scheduled to receive academic awards at the Dr. Cindy L. Daniels Honors Convocation. Students are selected for academic awards by achieving the top GPA for their class year within their program of study.
“On behalf of the entire college, I’d like to extend warm congratulations to each of you on your achievement,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “Your drive and dedication to your education has been remarkable, especially given these challenging times.”
The event will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. The special in-person ceremony for student award recipients and their families will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend.
This year’s Honors Convocation was named for Associate Professor Emeritus Cindy L. Daniels, Ph.D., a dedicated faculty member and 1992 graduate of the college.
“Dr. Daniels represents our college adage about great majors leading to great careers,” said SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke. “Following her solid start here at SUNY Canton, she became a celebrated educator and published author. She was, and continues to be, an inspiration for personal and professional growth for our students.”
A complete list of students being recognized can be found on the college’s website.
Among the award recipients are:
Nathaniel O. Klinger, a junior in SUNY Canton’s bachelor of technology in mechanical engineering tech program, from Cato.
Nickolas B. Owens, a senior in SUNY Canton’s bachelor of technology in law enforcement leadership program, from Central Square.
Sarah P. Balcom, a freshman in SUNY Canton’s associate of applied science in physical therapist assistant program, from Lacona.
Daniel Dunn, a senior in SUNY Canton’s bachelor of science in health care management program, from Phoenix.
Mason R. Spink, a senior in SUNY Canton’s bachelor of technology in mechanical engineering tech program, from Pulaski.
Marley Yerdon, a sophomore in SUNY Canton’s bachelor of science in nursing program, from Redfield.
Liam R. Bonney, a second semester freshman in SUNY Canton’s associate of applied science in electrical engineering technology program, from Sterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.