Area SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 909 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the spring 2019 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The students included:
Jeri Barber of Williamstown, whose major is arts management.
Alexis Bartlett of Hannibal, whose major is criminal justice studies.
Emilie Hess of Mannsville, whose major is business administration.
Haley Broderick of Mexico, whose major is speech communication.
Joshua D’Angelo of Cleveland, whose major is computer science.
Haley Davie of Hannibal, whose major is politics.
Ned Greenough of Fulton, whose major is speech communication.
Nicole Hansen of Fulton, whose major is literature/writing.
Megan Johnson of Fulton, whose major is dance.
Michael King of Constantia, whose major is music business.
Chloe Koegel of Phoenix, whose major is art studio.
Krista Kraft of Oswego, whose major is exploratory/undeclared.
Mikaila Mills of Pennellville, whose major is politics.
Benjamin Moore of Bernhards Bay, whose major is music education.
Nolan Ostrowski of Central Square, whose major is music education.
Sean Sievers of Phoenix, whose major is mathematics.
Gabrielle Syrell of Mexico, whose major is mathematics.
Kara Wade of West Monroe, whose major is mathematics.
Keegan Wallace of Fulton, whose major is music performance.
To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
