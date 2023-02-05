Area SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

POTSDAM - The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 809 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2022 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser ‘79.
To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Ashleigh Anderson of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Vinni Bednarski of Fulton, whose major is music education.
Adrianna Breckheimer of Phoenix, whose major is exploratory/undeclared.
Shannon Doyle of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Jasmine Fauler of Fulton, whose major is music performance.
Morgan Fischer of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Declan Hawthorne of Phoenix, whose major is music education.
Laura Hayden of Fulton, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Serena Heyden of Central Square, whose major is music education.
Emma Hyde of Oswego, whose major is criminal justice studies.
Celeste LaFlamm of Oswego, whose major is musical studies.
Morgan Mace of Oswego, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Kelly Mason of Mexico, whose major is history.
Hannah McArthur of Pennellville, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Brian Mohr of Mexico, whose major is computer science.
MacKenzie Mooney of Lacona, whose major is dance.
Erin Neverette of Central Square, whose major is literature/writing.
Garrett Radley of Central Square, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Libby Sheldon of Oswego, whose major is music performance.
Andrew Smith of Fulton, whose major is music education.
Carla Soules of Pulaski, whose major is childhood/early childhood education.
Keegan Thompson of Oswego, whose major is music education.
Emma Uruburu of Sterling, whose major is music education.
Hannah Sywulski of Brewerton, whose major is music education.
Madison Bauer of Mannsville, whose major is biology.
