Austin celebrates 37 years of service with Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presents Pam Austin with a certificate of appreciation for her 37 years of service on her retirement. Austin was a senior support examiner at the Oswego County Department of Social Services. Pictured from left are James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Committee Chairman Roy Reehil, District 5; Austin; Stacy Alvord, commissioner of the Oswego County Department of Social Services; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Michael Yerdon, District 1; and Terry Wilbur, District 21.
