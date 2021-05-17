Barclay presents Pulaski’s Warren Leib with Assembly resolution

PULASKI - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay recently presented Warren Leib with an Assembly resolution commending him on his distinguished career in education and for his dedicated service to the Pulaski Public Library. Leib recently retired from the library board after having served for 25 years. Leib also held the position of Superintendent of Pulaski Academy and Central School for 25 years, and was a devoted teacher, coach and principal.
During his tenure, Leib created greater access to technology for library patrons, advanced library programming and improved literacy for the greater Pulaski community. The resolution commending Leib was introduced by Leader Barclay and formally adopted by the Assembly.
