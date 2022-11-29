Bellinger racing family recognized

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger family of Fulton during its September meeting. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father Ed Bellinger Jr., 1988 supermodified track champion, and his grandfather, Ed Bellinger Sr., A modified champion in 1957, 1959 and 1960. Together, the trio has won more than 100 races, a remarkable achievement in the seven-decade history of the Oswego Speedway. The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented the proclamation to the Bellinger family. Pictured from left are: Paul House, District 8; Edward Gilson, District 3; Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen, District 21; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Ed Bellinger, Jr.; his wife Phyllis; Lori Durat; Brandon Bellinger; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; and Daniel Breitweg, deputy director of the Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department.
