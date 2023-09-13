Bocce ball players win silver medal

Jeff-Lewis Training Club, the Special Olympics organization, competed in a regional bocce ball tournament in Rome on Saturday. They finished in 2nd place and received a silver medal. The athletes were, from left, Amanda Graves, Roy Moreton and Jeffrey Deline. Anyone interested in participating in any future Special Olympics events can contact Mike Deline at 315-788-4791. The training club’s next sport is snowshoeing, followed in the spring with swimming, volleyball and track and field. Submitted photo
